NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 91.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,686 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000.

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.08 and a 52 week high of $44.78.

