NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Mercury General by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

MCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $48.98 on Thursday. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.22). Mercury General had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $983.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

