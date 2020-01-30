NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,533,000 after buying an additional 1,275,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,794,000 after buying an additional 532,774 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $45,751,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,139,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,603,000 after purchasing an additional 263,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Welltower by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 955,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,894,000 after purchasing an additional 263,246 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.11. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $93.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

