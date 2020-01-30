NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,683 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KALV. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $21,036,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,086 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 31,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of KALV stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The firm has a market cap of $293.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $34.92.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 182.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

In other Kalvista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $51,320.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,010 shares of company stock worth $170,720. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.