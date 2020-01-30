NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, acquired 150,000 shares of NextCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,512,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTC. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,611,000. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,993,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,967,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in NextCure by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXTC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $43.25. 185,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,603. The company has a current ratio of 15.00, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

