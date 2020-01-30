NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,953 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.07.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $3.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $269.02. The company had a trading volume of 752,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,811. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.31 and its 200 day moving average is $229.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $172.10 and a twelve month high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

