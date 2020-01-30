Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Bought by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Nextgen Healthcare were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nextgen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.97. 78,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.35 million, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.37 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

