NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.5-$391.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.38 million.NIC also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.76-0.81 EPS.

EGOV traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 377,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,629. NIC has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Get NIC alerts:

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $90.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIC will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NIC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NIC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.