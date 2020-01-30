NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.5-$391.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.38 million.NIC also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.76-0.81 EPS.
EGOV traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 377,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,629. NIC has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.
NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $90.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIC will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
About NIC
NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.