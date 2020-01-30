Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Nike by 110.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after buying an additional 1,104,295 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Nike during the third quarter worth $75,136,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Nike by 1,809.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,378,000 after buying an additional 648,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nike by 120.0% in the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 884,928 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $83,112,000 after purchasing an additional 482,603 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.23. 1,791,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,435. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $156.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

