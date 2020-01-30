Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 379.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.24.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $118,804.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,729.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

WLK opened at $64.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.68. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

