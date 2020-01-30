Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,566.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 180,165 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 79.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $30,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,307 shares in the company, valued at $106,368.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMC opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 709.60, a current ratio of 709.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The stock has a market cap of $567.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.75. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 91.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

