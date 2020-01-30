Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $189,000 Stock Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invacare were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Invacare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Invacare by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Invacare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Invacare by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invacare by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IVC shares. ValuEngine lowered Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invacare in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Invacare Co. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Invacare’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Invacare’s payout ratio is presently -3.79%.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

