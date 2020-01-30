Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,760 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,261,000 after acquiring an additional 75,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,138 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,035,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas bought 7,500 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Robichaud bought 25,000 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $68.66 on Thursday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $193.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average is $132.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.00% and a negative net margin of 12,931.34%. The company had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.63) earnings per share. SAGE Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35600.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

