Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HALO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,900,000 after purchasing an additional 929,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 16,784 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 97,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 81.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

HALO opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.22 and a beta of 1.86.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.