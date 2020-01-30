Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 45.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 84,710 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $12,489,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $235,470.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ABM stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.12. ABM Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.94.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

