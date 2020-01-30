Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 79.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,361,000 after buying an additional 1,533,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 381.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,026,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,198,000 after buying an additional 813,225 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 12.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,683,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,521,000 after buying an additional 617,226 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 4,853.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,465,000 after buying an additional 577,309 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $11,140,000.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.46 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.68%.

In related news, Director Mark E. Hill bought 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CJS Securities downgraded KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

