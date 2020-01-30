Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,600 Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AEGON were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AEGON by 66.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,257,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AEGON by 80.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 189,857 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AEGON during the third quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AEGON by 320.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 77,921 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AEGON during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEG. ValuEngine raised shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AEGON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.32. AEGON has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

