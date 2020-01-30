NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Updates FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) issued an update on its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.05-3.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9-6.9 billion.

Shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.41. 45,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

