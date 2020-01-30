Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 on March 10th

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the railroad operator on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Norfolk Southern has raised its dividend by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Norfolk Southern has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $11.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

NSC opened at $214.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $165.97 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.83.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

