Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Issues Earnings Results

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $10.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,193,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,258. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.64. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $165.97 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.54%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

