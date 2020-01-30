Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $134.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 36.83% from the stock’s previous close.

NSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.65.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.12. The company had a trading volume of 846,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $165.97 and a one year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 20.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 384.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 42,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,503 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

