Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $240.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.65.

NYSE:NSC traded down $2.71 on Thursday, hitting $212.12. 846,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,075. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $165.97 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.64. The company has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

