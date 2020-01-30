North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 1,340 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $48,144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,550,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,749,000 after purchasing an additional 345,972 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,263,000 after purchasing an additional 214,047 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 66.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 532,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,804,000 after purchasing an additional 212,500 shares during the period. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $7.64 on Thursday, reaching $108.12. 973,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.76.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

