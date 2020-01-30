North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $23.19 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $23,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 528.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $128.94. 150,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,032. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.89 and a 52 week high of $131.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average of $122.50.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

