North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.29% of Boot Barn worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,293,000 after buying an additional 2,202,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after purchasing an additional 452,793 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,041,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,743,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,231,000.

In other news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,058,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $783,233.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,922.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,260. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

