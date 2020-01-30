North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 338 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,961 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.0% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Target by 58.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Target by 113.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,639 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 13,471.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 469,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 465,691 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Target by 4,016.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 312,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Target by 86.3% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,589,000 after purchasing an additional 197,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.71. The stock had a trading volume of 468,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,326. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

