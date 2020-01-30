Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on February 14th

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Northwest Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 67.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

Shares of NWBI opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.65. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $147,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,869.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,684 shares of company stock worth $895,584. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NWBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

