Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $16,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $213,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 259,150 shares of company stock worth $13,890,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Macquarie set a $65.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

