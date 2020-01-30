Novatti Group (ASX:NOV) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV)’s stock price traded down 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.20 ($0.14) and last traded at A$0.21 ($0.15), 30,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.22 ($0.15).

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61.

In other news, insider Brandon Munro 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th.

Novatti Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides software technology, utility billing, and payment services worldwide. The company's Novatti Platform develops, deploys, and supports mobile and alternate payment technology, primarily through the deployment of the Novatti platform. It provides billing and CIS solutions to service providers in the utilities industry.

