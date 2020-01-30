Numeraire (NMR) Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $6.51 or 0.00068154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. Numeraire has a market cap of $14.70 million and approximately $619,526.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.12 or 0.03100887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00194717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00123197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,258,671 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.