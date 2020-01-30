Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.80

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.80 and last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 29952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Stephens cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.74.

Get Nutrien alerts:

The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.