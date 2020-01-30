NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Position Lowered by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $238,740.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,150,942.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,783 shares of company stock worth $2,629,083 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average is $68.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 86.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Svb Leerink raised NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann raised NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

