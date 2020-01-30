Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.97

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and traded as low as $11.95. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 249 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%.
About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA)
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.