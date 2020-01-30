Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.97

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and traded as low as $11.95. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 249 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA)

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

