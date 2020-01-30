NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in NVR by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in NVR by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NVR by 66.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,807.24, for a total transaction of $5,493,847.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,261.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 7,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,436.92, for a total value of $24,618,657.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,014,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,760 shares of company stock worth $74,553,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $73.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,971.69. The company had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,583. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,513.82 and a 12 month high of $4,058.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,836.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,663.22. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $58.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 222.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVR. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,912.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

