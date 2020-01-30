Nxt Price Reaches $0.0122 (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Nxt coin can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Poloniex, SouthXchange and Upbit. In the last week, Nxt has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. Nxt has a total market cap of $12.22 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00022044 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009721 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009341 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00021002 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000465 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005864 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official website is nxt.org

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, OKEx, C-CEX, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

