Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12.

Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Mccarty sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $47,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,724.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

