Obyte (GBYTE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13,003.00

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $20.86 million and $13,003.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded 27% higher against the dollar. One Obyte coin can now be bought for about $28.29 or 0.00305133 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.70 or 0.03135032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00191434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036538 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00119313 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

GBYTE is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 737,229 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

