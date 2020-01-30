Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $14.05 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 10.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its holdings in Alphabet by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $19.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,437.33. 36,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,298. The company has a market cap of $1,004.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,398.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1,273.00. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.