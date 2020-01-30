OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.40.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price target on OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on OceanaGold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.
Shares of TSE OGC traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,002. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.50. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$4.73.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.
