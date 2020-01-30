OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price target on OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on OceanaGold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of TSE OGC traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,002. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.50. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$4.73.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$176.38 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

