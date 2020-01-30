OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.20

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.20 and last traded at $46.19, with a volume of 67942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGE. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,996,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,604,000 after purchasing an additional 86,518 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3,210.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after purchasing an additional 409,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,897,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

