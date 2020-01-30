Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Releases Earnings Results

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $169.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.35. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

