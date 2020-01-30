OLD Republic International Corp Grows Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 786,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $36,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,713,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NFG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 423,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,583. National Fuel Gas Co. has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $293.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

