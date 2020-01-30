OLD Republic International Corp Has $45.09 Million Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

OLD Republic International Corp lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319,200 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.25% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $45,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $331,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.69. The stock had a trading volume of 32,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,099. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.61. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $71.76 and a 52 week high of $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

