Olin (NYSE:OLN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.37

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 1562296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Olin had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 782,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Olin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $791,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 226,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

