Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.24

Omega Diagnostics Group Plc (LON:ODX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and traded as high as $15.50. Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 137,518 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Omega Diagnostics Group in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $22.48 million and a P/E ratio of -49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.55.

In related news, insider Kieron Harbison sold 4,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total transaction of £500.94 ($658.96).

About Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other. The Allergy and Autoimmune segment engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of in-vitro allergy and autoimmune tests used by doctors to diagnose patients with allergies and autoimmune diseases.

