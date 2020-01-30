Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.32.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $2,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,868,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,634. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 88.16%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

