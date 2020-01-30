Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONCY. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. 921,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,988. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $82.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.01. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

