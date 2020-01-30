ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In related news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.50. 110,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,468. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $63.13 and a 12 month high of $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.935 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.53%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

