ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ONEOK by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.47. 2,772,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.13 and a 12-month high of $77.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 134.53%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.