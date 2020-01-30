Ontology Market Cap Achieves $461.96 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $461.96 million and $152.61 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00007807 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, BCEX, Kucoin and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000434 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Indodax, Bibox, HitBTC, Koinex, BCEX, OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io, Kucoin, BitMart, Binance, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.